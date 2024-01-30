From Brad Cox to ZaKiyah Johnson, what Ky. Sports Figure voters said about finishers 11-25

What media members who cast votes for the 2023 Lexington Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year Award said about those who finished 11 through 25:

2023 claim to fame: Louisville-based thoroughbred horse trainer led North American trainers with earnings of $30,775,698. Among the top 10 trainers, tied Bob Baffert for highest win percentage at 28%.

What the voters said: “In a relatively short time, Brad has gone from rising star to the new face of racing.” — Kenny Rice, NBC Sports

“A perennial top-10 contender on my ‘Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year’ ballot, Cox annually ranks at the top of his sport in wins and earnings. Wins and honors matter. …” — Brad Laux, 10/16 Sports

“The Bluegrass State is globally known for the horse racing industry. (Cox) performed at the highest level on the biggest stages with multiple wins and track earnings.” — Joel Bennett, WWKY-AM 990 & FM 102.9 Winchester

Louisville’s Brad H. Cox led North American thoroughbred horse trainers in earnings in 2023 with $30,775,698.

2023 claim to fame: Playing for Oklahoma City, ex-UK star was named first-team All-NBA and played in NBA All-Star Game. Averaged 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, while shooting 51% on field goal attempts, 34.5% on treys and 90.5% on free throws.

What the voters said: “One of the best players in the NBA.” — Fred Cowgill, WLKY-TV, Louisville

“A bona fide top 5-10 player in the NBA. He’ll lead the Thunder to an NBA title by the year 2030.” — Evan Dennison, LinkNKY.com

“His stats tell the story.” — Chris Adams, The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown

2023 claim to fame: Sacred Heart sophomore (22.5 points, 8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2 steals, 52.5% FGs, 39.6% treys) led Valkyries (36-3) to third straight girls basketball state title. Johnson was named Sweet 16 MVP for the second straight year and Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

What the voters said: “One of the top female high school players in the nation is already one of the best ever to play the game in Kentucky as a junior. She has … two state championships in Sacred Heart’s historic three-peat run that could go down as the greatest dynasty in Kentucky girls hoops. ZaKiyah Johnson isn’t just the future. She’s now.” — Jared Peck, Lexington Herald-Leader

“I think it isn’t close — the best athlete in the state plays at Sacred Heart in Louisville. ZaKiyah has offers from every college program, and her back-to-back Gatorade Player of the Year awards speak for themselves. I think she will reach the levels of a Mary T. (Meagher) by the time she’s completed her athletic career.” — Louis Rabaut, WHBE-AM 680, Louisville

Sacred Heart basketball star ZaKiyah Johnson, the back-to-back Girls Sweet 16 MVP and Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year, finished 13th in the 2023 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year voting.

2023 claim to fame: Coached Boyle County football (15-0) to Class 4A state title for the fourth year in a row.

What the voters said: “Justin Haddix just led Boyle County to four straight Class 4A state championships in his first four years coaching at the school. Unbelievable.” — Michael Epps, WDKY-TV

“Four straight championships in “Title Town” gets you included.” — Jesse Riffe, WLEX-TV

“Justin Haddix has been a remarkable tactician, guiding his teams through COVID and being a ‘marked’ team on opponents’ schedules. Four state tiles in four years with an overall record of 53 wins against 3 losses with pretty much the same coaching staff speaks for itself.” — Steve Bertram, Boyle County Rebels radio play-by-play announcer

2023 claim to fame: UK men’s basketball star (16.5 points, 13.7 rebounds, 56% FGs) became only the ninth player in school history to be a two-time consensus All-American. Tshiebwe was named second-team All-America by the AP, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and the National Association of Basketball Coaches and third-team All-America by The Sporting News.

What the voters said: “Production on the court, endless smiles and desire to share his deep faith have made him a beloved member of the Big Blue Nation.” — John Herndon, formerly of The Anderson News, Lawrenceburg

“Even though (Tshiebwe) was not as dominant during his second season, he is on a very short list of two-time consensus All-Americans at Kentucky. He’s the greatest rebounder many of us will ever see play the sport of basketball.” — Nick Roush, KentuckySportsRadio.com

2023 claim to fame: Coached Sacred Heart Academy to its third straight girls basketball state championship. The 2023, title was Moir’s sixth state championship at SHA as head coach.

What the voters said: “Three straight state titles and absolute dominance against other Kentucky teams speaks for itself.” — Nick Curran, Louisville Bats, Louisville Cardinals women’s basketball radio play-by-play announcer

“She’s a legend and perhaps the greatest girls basketball coach we have seen in this state.” — Conor Revell, formerly of LouisvilleCatholicSports.net.

In 2023, Sacred Heart’s Donna Moir won her sixth state championship as a head coach and third in a row.

2023 claim to fame: Playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the ex-UK star finished second in the NFL in quarterback sacks (17 1/2) and was named to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career.

What the voters said: “Josh was a difference-maker and a game-changer. And, like all great players, he elevated his teammates’ play around him.” — Ron Bailey, The Ledger-Independent, Maysville

“A Hall of Fame-type season.” — Alan Cutler, WLXG-AM 1300, Lexington

2023 claim to fame: Kentucky Wildcats baseball coach led UK (40-21, 16-14 SEC) to the NCAA Tournament Super Regional round for only the second time in school history.

What the voters said: “Perhaps coaching with his job on the line, Nick Mingione came through in a spectacular way. Mixing veterans, recruits and transfers, Mingione and his staff concocted a team that won, not only the school’s second NCAA regional championship in the past five years, but thousands of UK fans with an exciting style of baseball that combined speed, power and pitching. The NCAA Tournament weekend overall was one of the most exciting events in the history of Lexington sports.“ — Dick Gabriel, WLAP-AM 630, UK Sports Network

“(Mingione) never listened to the naysayers. Just kept his head down, working and finding a way (to get) one step from the College Baseball World Series.” Keith Farmer, WLEX-TV

2023 claim to fame: Kentucky-bred thoroughbred whose name was given due to the horse’s special bond with Make-A-Wish teenager Cody Dorman won the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile for second straight year. In five 2023 starts, Cody’s Wish won four times, including three Grade 1 stakes wins and won the Eclipse Award as Horse of the Year.

What the voters said: “The story of Cody’s Wish and Cody Dorman, but most importantly the bond they shared, is something I had never seen in 40 plus years in the business and am certain I’ll never see again!” — Dave Baker, WKYT-TV, UK Sports Network

“Impressive results on the track and a story that inspired many off of it — an all-around special horse.” Lyndsey Gough, WKYT-TV

Cody’s Wish (3), with jockey Junior Alvarado up, held off National Treasure (9) to win the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile at Santa Anita Park. It was a repeat victory for Cody’s Wish, who also won the BC Dirt Mile in 2022.

2023 claim to fame: Ballard High School pitcher (29-0 record, 0.81 ERA, 307 Ks in 189 2/3 innings) was named Miss Softball after leading the Bruins to a second straight state title. Over her junior and senior seasons, Gray went a combined 60-0 as a pitcher.

What the voters said: “Miss Softball went 29-0 and led Ballard to a second straight state championship.” — Kent Taylor, WLKY-TV, Louisville

“60-0 in two seasons? Two straight state titles? 300 Ks last year? Miss Softball? Check them all.” — Edward Marlowe, WKDZ-FM 106.5, Cadiz

Ballard pitcher Brooke Gray went 60-0 combined over her junior and senior seasons and led the Bruins to back-to-back state championships.

2023 claim to fame: U of L men’s swimmer won the Wilma Rudolph Achievement Award signifying the college athlete who has “overcome great personal, academic, and/or emotional odds to achieve” success. After a mental health crisis in 2022 that included an attempt on his life, El-Araby returned in 2023 to win the ACC championship in the 50-meter freestyle.

What the voters said: “Anyone who survives an attempt on one’s life, then not only returns to competition but wins a conference championship? More than good enough for me.” Doug Ormay, former Bellarmine University men’s basketball radio play-by-play announcer

“El-Araby is an ACC champion but more importantly, he is winning the game of life.” — Chris Leach, Lexington Herald-Leader

2023 claim to fame: Transylvania University women’s basketball point guard (15.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.2 steals, 37.3% treys) led the Pioneers to an undefeated season and NCAA Division III national title. Kellione was named NCAA DIII national tourney MVP and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association first-team All-America.

What the voters said: “Kellione had a storied career at Transy, losing just 10 games in her four seasons. Her calming presence helped lead the Pioneers to the national championship, and Kellione raked in the accolades.” Lyndsey Gough, WKYT-TV

“I wish I could put the entire Transylvania women’s basketball team on this list! Kellione’s season stands out, even among an entire team of winners.” — Maggie Davis, WLEX-TV

Madison Kellione, right, from Cynthiana, led Transylvania to a Division III national championship.

2023 claim to fame: Manual High School alum broke the indoor American record in the mile and ran the second-fastest indoor mile in world history (3:47.38) in the Millrose Games in New York City. Nuguse won the 1,500 meter at the U.S. Championships (3:34) and finished fifth in the event at the world championships (3:30.35).

What the voters said: “The accomplishment that caught my eye is Manual High School graduate Yared Nuguse winning the mile at the Millrose Games and, in the process, setting an indoor American record for this event. That’s one of the great track meets in the world and he set a record in one of the top events.” — Frank Angst, The Blood-Horse

“After a breakout season, Nuguse is a legitimate contender in track and field’s most entertaining event heading into an Olympic year. Watch out for Nuguse.” — Chris Leach, Lexington Herald-Leader

2023 claim to fame: Former UK track and field star switched from hurdles to sprints and won at U.S. Championships at 400 meters (48.74).

What the voters said: “If you’ve watched her compete, awesome. What track and field is lacking.” — Chris Adams, The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown

“Sydney doesn’t don’t think limits. (She) switched from hurdles to sprints and won U.S. Championship at 400 meters.” — Ron Bailey, The Ledger-Independent, Maysville

2023 claim to fame: Ex-UK star and current Atlanta Dream standout (17.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 35.2% treys, 75.8% FTs) was named to the WNBA All-Star Game for the second straight season. Led Dream (19-21) to WNBA playoffs for first time in five years.

What a voter said: “Howard has blossomed in the WNBA and has been a great ambassador for the University of Kentucky.” — Dylan Ballard, ASeaofBlue.com

Below are comments about some who received first-place votes but finished outside the top 25:

2023 claim to fame: Louisville Cardinals volleyball star outside hitter (3.38 kills/set; 3.78 points/set; 24.5% hitting) was named second-team All-America by the American Volleyball Coaches Association and ACC Player of Year. DeBeer helped U of L reach NCAA tourney quarterfinals for third straight year.

What the voters said: “The face of a dynamic Louisville volleyball program.” — Rick Bozich, WDRB.com, Louisville

“U of L volleyball has quietly become one of the most consistent, and dominant, programs in the country and 2nd-Team All-America Anna DeBeer was the heart and soul of the Cards.” — T.J. Walker, WXVW-AM 1450, FM 96.1, Jeffersonville, Ind.

2023 claim to fame: Kentucky-bred thoroughbred race horse won the Kentucky Derby.

What the voters said: No relevant voter comment.

2023 claim to fame: Coached Whitley County baseball team (39-4) to the state championship. It was the first baseball state title for a team from Eastern Kentucky since 2001.

What the voters said: “The impact of the Colonels’ first-ever state championship victory on the community cannot be overstated. This was one of the biggest events, not just sports, to happen in Whitley County in a very long time.” — Trevor Sherman, Corbin-Whitley Co. News Journal

2023 claim to fame: Playing for NBA’s Sacramento Kings, the ex-UK star was third-team All NBA and made All-Star Game. Fox averaged 25 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 51.2%. He won the Jerry West Trophy signifying the NBA’s top clutch player.

What the voters said: No relevant voter comment.

2023 claim to fame: Louisville Cardinals football defensive tackle (45 tackles, 11 sacks, 14 1/2 TFL, 6 QB hurries) was named second-team All-America by The Athletic, SI.com and USA Today.

What the voters said: “Led an undersized defensive unit to two shutouts.” — Ed Peak, freelance sportswriter, Louisville

2023 claim to fame: As a Tennessee Titans rookie, the former UK star won the starting quarterback job and completed 58.4% of his passes for 1,808 yards and eight touchdowns versus four interceptions.

What the voters said: No relevant voter comment.