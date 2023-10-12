UPDATE Brad Hare charged with felony, misdemeanor theft

Oct. 12—SUNBURY — Former Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare allegedly used his role as secretary of the Americus Hose Company to gain access to the fire company's office and steal nearly $7,000 from the organization's safe, according to state police at Selinsgrove.

Hare, 47, of Walnut Street, Sunbury, was charged on Wednesday with a felony count of theft by unlawful taking and three misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking. The charges were filed by state police Cpl. Garrett Marvich, of the Selinsgrove State Police Barracks, in the Sunbury office of Senior District Judge Alan Page III.

Hare was arraigned in front of Page at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday and released on $15,000 unsecured bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 31.

The five members of Sunbury City Council unanimously accepted Hare's retirement at Monday night's public meeting without comment or discussion. It came 39 days after Mayor Josh Brosious, on Aug. 31, announced Hare was not available and Sgt. Travis Bremigen was named the acting chief.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Hare, who is accused of a total theft amount of $6,924 from the fire company located at 100 Linden St., Sunbury, is a lifelong Sunbury resident. He has been with the department for 22 years and was named the chief of police in November 2019 by former Mayor Kurt Karlovich.

Marvich reported that there were suspicions of theft in the video gaming machines following the Americus paying out the shares of the profits to the owner of the machines. This prompted fire officials to install a video surveillance camera in the office of the company's social hall, police said.

The office is locked and can be opened via a key fob system. A report of the use of Hare's key fob showed specific dates that he allegedly entered the office. A review of the surveillance videos from the times that he was inside the office found that he allegedly committed thefts of money from the office on Aug. 14, Aug. 22 and Aug. 24, police said.

The amounts of alleged thefts captured on camera were $100 on Aug. 14, $100 on Aug. 22 and $300 on Aug. 24, police said.

The alleged amounts taken from Eriston Supply video gaming machine bank bag were $1,024 between Feb. 1 and May 11 and $5,400 between May 2 and July 30, police said.

Officers from the Americus confronted Hare about the thefts on Aug. 24. Hare allegedly confessed to multiple officers about taking the money, police said.

Hare on Wednesday walked quietly into the district judge's office with his family and private attorney Ed Greco, of Kulpmont. While Greco is the chief public defender of Northumberland County, he said he is representing Hare as part of his private practice.

The judge went over the charges and paperwork and set bail at $15,000 unsecured with conditions. Hare is banned from going to the Americus Hose Company and must not discuss his case with family members who are still employed at the fire company.

Marvich said the Northumberland County District Attorney's Office intends to recuse itself from the case. The state Attorney General's office will prosecute the case.

Hare ignored members of the media when leaving the courtroom. He did not respond when prompted for comment from The Daily Item.

Americus: Thefts believed to be an isolated incident

Jerome Alex, the president of the Americus Hose Company, said Hare is no longer secretary of the fire company. He released a statement following the hearing on Wednesday.

"An officer of the Americus Hose Company has been charged with theft from our club," said Alex. "This is deeply disappointing to us, however, we believe it was an isolated incident. Our officers are selected by election or appointment, and we believe it to be an honor to lead our organization. Our organizational structure relies on trusted volunteers to manage our finances. Unfortunately, this trust was likely violated. Theft or purposeful misappropriation of funds cannot be tolerated and must be determined by our legal system. If convicted, we will seek restitution."

Alex said the company's security systems have been upgraded and its internal financial controls have been enhanced since becoming aware of the alleged theft.

"In addition, Americus has engaged a law firm and a CPA firm to assist us going forward to test our financial controls and further strengthen our accounting system," Alex said. "We appreciate our members and patrons who continue to support our club and will continue to work every day to keep and earn their trust."

Brosious said a forensic audit of the police and finance departments was ordered in July after "irregularities in overtime payments" were discovered. The city is using Klacik & Associates P.C. to conduct the audit.

"This audit was started prior to any charges or any knowledge of anything going on with the police chief," said Brosious. "Once the audit is complete, I will release the findings to the public."

Brosious reserved comment on the criminal charges levied against Hare.

"I have no comment on the charges because they are not city-related," he said. "The charges came after Brad Hare was no longer employed with the city of Sunbury."

Past scrutiny

Hare, a 1994 graduate of Shikellamy High School, completed his police training in 1997. He worked part-time as a patrolman in Northumberland before being hired as a patrolman for the Sunbury Police Department in 2001.

Hare in the past has faced scrutiny as the police chief. He served briefly as the chief in 2015, but resigned from the position after seven months, citing differences with council members at the time.

Council in 2015 had been investigating the police department for the inappropriate behavior of two officers and Hare resigned the night before an external investigation into his force was launched.

An investigative report completed in December 2016 by Philadelphia law firm Ballard Spahr revealed that Hare deleted potential evidence on a city-issued cellphone and iPad related to the investigation into the two officers.

Hare at the time said that before he surrendered the officer's cellphone to City Council, he deleted information pertaining only to other investigations that police — and not City Council members — should view.

Hare served as corporal until Chief Tim Miller resigned from the job in July 2018. He served as acting officer in charge for 16 months until Karlovich appointed him the chief in late 2019.

City to continue paying Hare

Hare's salary was $88,434 in 2023. He was in the third year of a five-year contract when he retired and was slated for a 2 percent raise in 2024.

According to his contract, "Hare shall be entitled to payment into his retirement by the city in a sum in an amount and manner consistent with that which is currently compensated by the Sunbury Police Officer's Association. Upon his retirement, he shall be paid any unused sick time, at a rate of 75 percent."

Brosious said on Monday night that he would assess the situation and have a plan to replace Hare at the next public council meeting on Oct. 23.

The mayor, who is in charge of the police department, can solely demote or appoint a police chief at his discretion. Such action does not require a vote from council.