Brad Paisley's free grocery store is delivering food to Nashville's elderly amid coronavirus

Brad Paisley is doing his part to make sure Nashville’s elderly population is taken care of during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The 47-year-old country star announced Tuesday that his recently opened free grocery store -- aptly named The Store -- will be delivering food to seniors in the area, as they are more at risk of getting sick.

"Well, The Store is open, but in light of how times have changed, we have decided to change the way we do things a bit," he said in an Instagram video. "We’re mobilizing a group of volunteers to deliver one week’s groceries to elderly people that should not be out shopping on their own in these times."

The "Mud on the Tires" singer added that everyone involved is "following protocol to make sure we’re doing this right." He also told followers to reach out if they knew of any older folks who needed to be added to the list.

In addition to delivery, The Store itself will remain open, too. As Paisley wrote, though, people are asked to "bring ID and either proof of income, proof of residence, or statement of unemployment for our recently unemployed neighbors."

This development comes just days after the Grammy winner revealed, alongside wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley, that The Store was opening early, calling it "fortuitous" timing amid the COVID-19 pandemic and recent tornadoes that hit Music City.

