Brad Pistotnik’s Kansas law license reinstated by Kansas Supreme Court

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Supreme Court reinstated Brad Pistotnik’s Kansas law license on Jan. 19.

On July 10, 2023, Pistotnik petitioned the court for reinstatement.

On Nov. 27, 2023, a hearing panel conducted a hearing for Pistotnik’s petition for reinstatement. In a Reinstatement Final Hearing Report, the hearing panel weighed in favor of reinstating Pistotnik, recommending that the court grant his petition and reinstate his law license.

The court accepted and reinstated Pistotnik’s Kansas law license.

Pistotnik was also ordered by the court to pay all required reinstatement and registration fees to the Office of Judicial Administration and to complete all continuing legal education requirements.

Once the OJA receives proof of his completion of the conditions, it will add Pistotnik’s name to the list of attorneys practicing law in Kansas.

A press release from the Bull Attorneys, P.A. states, “Brad Pistotnik plans on returning from Florida to recommence the practice of law with Bull Attorneys, P.A. Pistotnik will return as CEO of Bull Attorneys, P.A. and Tony L. Atterbury will remain as President.”

The reinstatement came after Pistotnik’s license was suspended for a year in July 2022.

The court said the suspension was due to violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct related to Pistotnik’s conviction for three federal class A misdemeanor violations that occurred in 2014 and 2015 cyberattack cases on Leagle.com, Ripoffreport.com, and JaburgWilk.com.

Pistotnik was ordered to undergo a reinstatement hearing before the court would consider any petition for reinstatement.

