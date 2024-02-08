Brad Pistotnik can practice law in Kansas again after Supreme Court lifts suspension

Brad Pistotnik is free to practice law in Kansas again.

The state Supreme Court ruled in favor of reinstating Pistotnik’s license on Jan. 19, lifting the suspension it handed down in July 2022 for his role in an illegal cyber attack and extortion scheme to remove negative online reviews about him from websites.

Pistotnik, 67, pleaded guilty in 2019 to three misdemeanor counts of accessory after the fact.

He petitioned the court for reinstatement last July, and a state disciplinary board concluded that he “presented clear and convincing evidence” in favor of having the suspension lifted, according to the court ruling.

A representative for his law office, Bull Attorneys, said Pistotnik has returned to Wichita from Florida and plans to begin practicing immediately.

“The entire staff and I are excited for Mr. Pistotnik to return to the practice of law and return to Bull Attorneys. Brad will instantly be able to help our personal injury clients by providing excellent service to injured people across the state of Kansas,” Bull Attorneys President Tony L. Atterbury said in a news release.

Pistotnik will return as CEO of Bull Attorneys, the news release said.

Since his suspension, Pistotnik has been absent from his firm’s television commercials and billboard advertisements, which he would often appear in mounted atop a longhorn steer or standing on the roof of a moving semi-truck.

The Kansas Supreme Court ruling instructs Pistotnik to “complete all continuing legal education requirements” but does not specify what those requirements are.