Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston team up for live table read of 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High'

Dane Cook's "Feelin’ A-Live" fundraiser is reuniting one A-list duo we all love: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

Pitt and Aniston -- who reunited earlier this year at the 2020 SAG Awards and are both nominated at the 2020 Emmys -- have joined the one-night-only virtual live table read of the 1982 rom-com "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," according to a press release.

The rest of the star-studded cast includes Cook, Morgan Freeman, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Kimmel and Henry Golding.

Sean Penn, who played Jeff Spicoli in the original film, will also take part in the project.

"Fast Times at Ridgemont High" screenwriter Cameron Crowe and director Amy Heckerling are set to introduce the virtual live table read.

The fundraiser will benefit Penn's nonprofit CORE, as well as REFORM Alliance -- which was launched last year by a group including Jay-Z, Meek Mill, Robert Kraft and Michael Rubin.

At the moment, it's unclear which roles each actor will portray.

Cook's "Feelin' A-Live" virtual live table read of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" takes place Friday, Aug. 21, at 8 p.m. ET on Facebook Live and TikTok via CORE’s official Facebook page and TikTok account. It will also stream via LiveXLive.

