Brad Pitt Reflects on His Sobriety After Angelina Jolie Split
Brad Pitt admits to "GQ" he has "always felt alone in life" and reveals how he chose to be sober after his divorce from Angelina Jolie.
Brad Pitt admits to "GQ" he has "always felt alone in life" and reveals how he chose to be sober after his divorce from Angelina Jolie.
Police say a 76-year-old man was shot and killed while out on his daily walk in Juniata Park Tuesday morning.
A team of biologists recently hauled in the heaviest female Burmese python ever captured in Florida
Brad Pitt opened up in a new interview about the future of his film career and about recent health changes he's made, including quitting smoking.
Video of the largest invasive Burmese python found to date in Florida at the Conversancy of Southwest Florida on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
"I consider myself on my last leg."
A man who drove his car through crowds of people in Times Square in 2017, killing a young tourist and maiming helpless pedestrians, was cleared of responsibility Wednesday because of mental illness.
Brad Pitt opens up in a new interview with ‘GQ’ about his experience attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and facing a period of depression. He also shares the joys he's discovered in life while getting real about being in the 'last leg' of his acting career.
It's Brad Pitt’s world and we’re all just living in it! The superstar actor and producer, 58, recently opened up about life, art and everything in between in a new interview with GQ.
Taking micro-mini to a whole new level.
Director Sophie Hyde and stars Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack talk new dramatic comedy, "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande."
Kim Kardashian said that she and Pete Davidson go to the dermatologist together, and that he's taught her about skincare during their relationship.
The Duchess of Cambridge's sister, Pippa Middleton, hit the beach in an Asceno triangle bikini. And she looked absolutely stunning.
While answering a question from Mindy Kaling for Interview, Anne Hathaway shared who she believes has BDE in Hollywood. Find out which stars made her list.
"Guys, this is your first time at work with me. Don't mess this up," Kim told her sons mid-interview.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry purposely kept a low profile during their U.K. visit this month, but tabloid headlines about their allegedly “rejected” request to take a photo of their daughter Lilibet and Queen Elizabeth II's first meeting have continued to flourish.
The Oscar winner was duped into believing that gold dating back to the Medieval era was on his property, he revealed to GQ.
Kendall Jenner and basketball player Devin Booker have called it quits according to new reports. Here's everything we know.
Kim Kardashian said that she sent a casual first text to Pete Davidson after deciding to pursue him following her 'SNL" appearance.
Here's what she thinks of her mom's new beau.
"How do you maintain your ageless glow?"