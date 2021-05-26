Brad Raffensperger's endorsement of a Georgia ballot inspection highlights GOP's election integrity conundrum

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim O'Donnell, Contributing Writer
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brad Raffensperger.
Brad Raffensperger. AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

Despite his continuous dismissals of former President Donald Trump's false allegations of widespread voter fraud, Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) says he supports a new judge-approved inspection of all absentee ballots in Fulton County, despite multiple recounts and audits having already taken place. Those viewpoints may seem contradictory, but Raffensperger told The New York Times he's certain the inspection will reaffirm November's results. Allowing it, he argued, will increase transparency, "restore confidence" in the voting process, and "hopefully put this to bed."

The Washington Post's Greg Sargent, however, suggested Raffensperger is missing the point, even if his reasoning is "well-meaning." The goal of efforts like the Georgia inspection is to "cast doubt on electoral outcomes in conscious and deliberate defiance of what full transparency and the facts reveal," Sargent writes. "If the entire point here is to appropriate the power to simply declare an outcome invalid in the face of contrary facts" why would the latest affirmation of results "put this to rest?," as Raffensperger hopes, Sergeant added.

In short, Raffensperger is in the position of trying to "appease" Republican voters who believe Trump's claims, while also hoping to convince them of the integrity of the vote, Sargent writes. Ultimately, though, Harvard historian Daniel Ziblatt told Sargent he fears that Raffensperger and others are embarking on "a fool's errand," and may wind up legitimizing "that radical base, to their own demise."

Recommended Stories

  • Georgia judge allows another review of Fulton County absentee ballots

    A Georgia judge has ordered Fulton County's absentee ballots to be unsealed to allow another review, despite multiple recounts confirming President Biden's win in the state. Tia Mitchell, Washington correspondent for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano about the process.

  • Trump's new 'Contract With America' sounds revealingly different from the '90s original

    During the 2020 presidential election, the Republican Party decided to forgo an official platform, instead choosing to define itself entirely by its support of Donald Trump. Six months after he lost the election, Trump has apparently decided to come up with a platform. Politico reports that Trump is teaming up with former House Speaker Newt Gingrich to write a new "Contract with America," obviously based on the 1994 campaign Gingrich designed to sweep Republicans to power in the House of Representatives.

  • In Minnesota, move to sidestep locals in prosecuting police

    Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison resisted calls for weeks to take over the prosecution of the white suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright. The move satisfied many activists who hope Ellison — fresh off winning a murder conviction for the police officer who killed George Floyd — will file more serious charges in Wright's case.

  • Montana woman who killed ex-husband after she said he attempted rape has charges cleared

    Rachel Bellesen said she met with her ex-husband because he threatened to harm one of their children before attempting to rape her.

  • Nicki Minaj Elevates Her Plunging Bathing Suit With Unexpected Feather-Coated Gold Heels

    These weren't your typical pool slides or flip-flops.

  • Trump's advisers reportedly in 'cloud of nerves' over Manhattan grand jury

    Former President Donald Trump's team is more nervous than usual now that prosecutors have convened a grand jury in an investigation into Trump and organization executives, Politico reported Wednesday. "There's definitely a cloud of nerves in the air," said an adviser to Politico. The shift in attitude compared to what Politico calls "the typical barrage of legal issues surrounding Trump," is reportedly attributed to fears that Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, whose taxes are under investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James' office, will "flip."

  • GOP officials seek probe of Proud Boys ties to censure vote

    Republicans in Nevada are calling for an investigation into a vote last month to censure the GOP secretary of state after allegations emerged that the balloting was swayed by activists with ties to the far-right Proud Boys extremist group. The Clark County Republican Party, representing Las Vegas and the most populated part of the state, along with Republicans in the state Senate, called for a review of the vote after a report in the Las Vegas Review-Journal alleged the Nevada Republican Party added about 40 people, including activists with extremist ties, to its membership the day of the censure vote to ensure the measure passed.

  • School apologizes for stating falsely in yearbook Trump was not impeached

    ‘Political inaccuracies’ in Arkansas junior high school yearbook included saying racial protests in US were ‘Black Lives Matter riots’ Yearbook included a photograph of the deadly 6 January insurrection in Washington DC captioned: ‘Trump supporters protest at the Capitol,’ were ‘both biased and political’. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters A school principal in Arkansas has apologized for “political inaccuracies” in a yearbook falsely stating that Donald Trump was not impeached and that last year’s racial protests in the US were “Black Lives Matter riots”. Josh Thompson, principal of Bentonville’s Lincoln junior high school, admitted that some of the contents of the yearbook, which also included a photograph of the deadly 6 January insurrection in Washington DC captioned: “Trump supporters protest at the Capitol,” were “both biased and political”. In a letter sent to students and parents, Thompson said the yearbook “does not represent our values nor meet LJHS and Bentonville Schools’ standards for quality and excellence.” The letter did not address how the false statements and political opinions came to be published, but promised the school would “evaluate its vetting process for all yearbook content to ensure future publications are of the highest quality”. In many US schools, yearbooks are produced by students under the supervision of teachers, often during journalism classes. The Lincoln yearbook featured a photograph of an unidentified group next to an overturned car, with the caption: “Black Lives Matter riots Started in Minneapolis in may of 2020 [sic]”; and a separate photograph of the former president with his fists clenched and the caption: “President Trump WAS NOT impeached.” In reality, Trump was the first president to be impeached twice, in 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and again this year for inciting the Capitol insurrection. “We can and will do better to provide a quality yearbook to students that can be a cherished item as they reminisce about their time at [the] school,” Thompson said, offering his “deepest apologies” and a refund to parents who had bought one. A spokesperson for the Bentonville school district declined to answer questions from the Guardian, stating that the principal’s letter would be its only comment. The Arkansas controversy follows another yearbook scandal earlier this week in which a Florida high school was criticized for digitally altering dozens of images of female students to hide their chests and shoulders. A teacher at Bartram Trail high school in St Johns admitted manipulating 80 photographs of girls she considered inappropriately dressed, while leaving images of male students, including one of a swimming team attired only in bathing trunks, untouched. The school also offered refunds.

  • Arizona's Secretary of State 'stripped' of duties after criticizing election audit

    After publicly expressing "grave concerns" over Arizona's audit of the 2020 election results, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) was "stripped" of her ability to "defend election lawsuits" by the state's Republican-led House Appropriations Committee, reported Arizona's ABC 15 on Tuesday. The duty was transferred "exclusively" to Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) through the end of the 2023 fiscal year. Democrats say the move is retaliation against Hobbs' defense of Arizona voters in "lawsuits filed by the State Republican Party and others challenging Arizona's election results," per ABC 15. "It can't be just a coincidence" that Republicans are blocking a "vocal critic of the audit," writes Elvia Díaz for azcentral.com. Democratic State Rep. Randy Friese reportedly called the move "troubling," "disturbing," and "quite nefarious." Furthermore, the Appropriations Committee removed Hobb's "oversight of the Capitol Museum," ABC 15 reports, after Hobbs angered state lawmakers when she "flew a gay pride flag from the building's balcony" in 2019. Katie Hobbs has conscientiously supervised elections in Arizona. Republicans there just stripped her of some powers -- including her ability to litigate election lawsuits. They gave control of that process to the state AG, a Republican. This is how democracy gets dismantled. https://t.co/VamVgXfxgR — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) May 25, 2021 In an article for azfamily.com, Hobbs labeled the entire audit "a political stunt," adding that it is "dangerous to people's safety and to the integrity of our democracy." She later tweeted a photo on Tuesday of a fruit basket sent by Stacey Abrams and Fair Fight, saying that's how "you know you're doing it right." When @staceyabrams, @gwlauren, and their crew at @fairfightaction send you a fruit basket, you know you're doing it right. pic.twitter.com/yQ11UdmXso — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) May 25, 2021 Read more at azfamily.com. More stories from theweek.comThe Fog of Trump is liftingBiden says he underestimated Trump's ability to spread 'the big lie'Rand Paul blamed pop star Richard Marx for threatening package. Marx's reply was right there waiting for Stephen Colbert.

  • Politicized science drove lunar exploration and Stalinist pseudoscience – but polarized scientific views are worse than ever

    President Trump frequently and loudly disagreed with scientists. AP Photo/Evan Vucci, FileLast year one of my students in a history of science class commented that “no one knows which doctors to trust because they are politicizing the pandemic, just like politicians are.” The interactions between science and politics are now so complex, so numerous and often so opaque that, as my student noted, it’s not clear anymore whom to trust. People often assume that the objectivity of science requires it to be isolated from governmental politics. However, scientists have always gotten involved in politics as advisers and through shaping public opinion. And science itself – how scientists are funded and how they choose their research priorities – is a political affair. The coronavirus pandemic showed both the benefits and risks of this relationship – from the controversies surrounding hydroxychloroquine to the efforts of Operation Warp Speed allowing researchers to develop vaccines in less than a year. In this context, it is understandable that many people began to doubt whether they should trust science at all. As a historian of science, I know that the question is not whether science and politics ought to be involved – they are already. Rather, it is important for people to understand how this relationship can produce either good or bad outcomes for scientific progress and society. The historical relationship of science and politics Sputnik, the first human-made object in space and a model of which is seen here, was launched by the Soviet Union and marked the beginning of the space race between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. NSSDC/NASA/WikimediaCommons Historically, political needs have acted as key scientific accelerators but have also at times stifled scientific progress. Geopolitical objectives drive a large part of scientific research. For example, the Apollo space program from 1961 to 1972 was driven more by the competition between superpowers in the Cold War than by science. In this case, government’s funding contributed to scientific progress. In contrast, in the early days of the Soviet Union, the government’s involvement in biology had a stifling effect on science. Trofim Lysenko was a biologist under Stalin who denounced modern genetics. As he became head of top scientific institutions, his opponents were arrested or executed. Lysenkoism – despite being dead wrong – became the accepted orthodoxy in the academies and universities of communist Europe until the mid-1960s. As the Lysenko story demonstrates, when political powers decide the questions that scientists should work on – and, more importantly, what kind of answers science should find – it can harm both scientific progress and society. Two political parties, two scientific realities The relationship between science and politics has always been dynamic, but the rise of social media has changed it in an important way. Because it’s more difficult to discern between true and false content online, it’s now easier than ever before to spread politically motivated fake news. In the U.S., social media has massively accelerated a long–growing political divide in scientific trust. Starting with Ronald Reagan, Republican leaders have turned science into a partisan field. The ideology of limited government is one of the main reasons for this attitude. Republican lawmakers often ignore environmental issues despite scientific consensus on the causes and dangerous effects these issues lead to. President Trump brought the suspicion of science to another level by treating science as essentially just another political opinion. He argued that scientists and institutions who contradicted his views were motivated by their political agendas – and, by extension, that the science itself was false. By contrast, President Biden has put science at the top of his priorities. The pandemic highlighted just how differently Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. view science. OsakaWayne Studios/Moment via Getty Images As a result, the divide between scientific and anti-scientific positions – at least in the U.S. – is now often partisan. People of different political views, even when they are educated, are sometimes not able to agree on facts. For instance, among U.S. citizens with a high level of scientific knowledge, 89% of Democrats say that human activity contributes a great deal to climate change, as compared with only 17% of Republicans. Democrats are not immune to this either, as seen by the strong Democratic support for labeling genetically modified foods. This is despite scientific consensus on the safety of these foods. But overall, Republicans tend to be much more anti-science than Democrats. The pandemic has shown the risks of this political divide. People who identify as Republican are much more likely to be resistant to mask-wearing and vaccination. Disagreements in science are necessary for scientific progress. But if each party has its own definition of science, scientific truths become a matter of opinion rather than objective facts of how the world works. Where is the relationship going? Because trust in science was so degraded during Trump’s presidency, several leading peer-reviewed journals endorsed Biden as a presidential candidate. This was perhaps the first time in history that such a large number of scientific journals and magazines took clear stances for a U.S. presidential election. The fact that the acceptance or rejection of science is increasingly determined by political affiliations threatens the autonomy of scientists. Once a theory is labeled “conservative” or “liberal” it becomes difficult for scientists to challenge it. Thus, some scientists are less prone to question hypotheses for fear of political and social pressures. In my opinion, science cannot thrive under an administration that ignores scientific expertise as a whole; but neither can it thrive if scientists are told which political and moral values they must embrace. This could slow down or even prevent the emergence of new scientific hypotheses. Indeed, when scientists align themselves with or against political power, science can easily lose its most important asset: the ability to encourage disagreement and to raise new hypotheses that may go against common sense. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Liv Grjebine, Harvard University. Read more:Think like a virus to understand why the pandemic isn’t over yet – and what the US needs to do to help other countriesDr. Droegemeier goes to Washington? What could happen when a respected scientist joins Trump’s White House For her postdoctoral research at Harvard, Liv Grjebine received an Arthur Sachs Fellowship.

  • North West Calls Out Kim Kardashian After Raving About Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' | Billboard News

    After Kim Kardashian raved about Olivia Rodrigo's Billboard Hot 100 hit "Drivers License," North West called her mom out, saying, "You never listen to it."

  • Grand jury to consider possible charges against Trump

    Manhattan's district attorney has convened a special grand jury to weigh potential charges against former President Donald Trump, executives at the Trump Organization or the business itself. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Kleiman joins CBSN to explain the latest developments.

  • 'Greater Idaho' took one step closer to being a real thing as 5 more counties voted to explore leaving liberal Oregon for conservative Idaho

    The Greater Idaho movement proposes a new border in which more than 70% of Oregon's land would be incorporated into Idaho.

  • Large Fire Destroys Nashville Apartment Building

    A large fire destroyed apartments in Nashville, Tennessee, forcing residents to evacuate their homes on the night of Monday, May 24.Footage uploaded to Twitter, shows smoke billowing above the Brentwood Oaks Apartment block, as the blaze engulfs multiple buildings.The Nashville Fire Department, said at least 18 units were impacted, leaving some residents displaced by the fire. There were no reports of injuries. Credit: Nashville Fire Dept via Storyful

  • Indictment against former Trump advisor Bannon is dismissed

    An indictment against Steve Bannon was dismissed Tuesday over the objection of prosecutors who said it should stand despite ex-President Donald Trump's decision to pardon his former chief strategist. The dismissal came in a written ruling by U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, who called it the “proper course.” The Manhattan jurist said it was not the practice of the region's federal courts to remove a defendant from a case’s docket without resolving the indictment.

  • Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Post Pics of Son Joaquin's Prom Night

    On Tuesday, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared pics of their youngest child, Joaquin Consuelos, getting ready for prom. Back in March, the 18-year-old announced that he would be heading to the University of Michigan next year and will be joining the wrestling team.

  • After experimenting with rangefinders at the PGA, what do pros think of its future?

    After using rangefinders at the PGA Championship, players weighed in on how they view its future in the game.

  • John Warner dies; former GOP senator was military expert

    Former Sen. John W. Warner of Virginia, a courtly figure and longtime military expert whose marriage to Elizabeth Taylor gave him a potent dash of starpower, has died at 94. Warner died Tuesday of heart failure at home in Alexandria, Virginia, with his wife and daughter at his side, his longtime chief of staff, Susan A. Magill, said Wednesday. A centrist Republican, Warner had an independent streak that sometimes angered more conservative GOP leaders.

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton Don't Have Custody of Their Kids

    It all goes back to a 300-year-old rule.

  • Report: Cubs signing Dee Strange-Gordon to minor-league deal

    The Chicago Cubs are signing former batting champion Dee Strange-Gordon to a minor-league deal, The Athletic reported Wednesday. A two-time All-Star and a Gold Glove winner, the 33-year-old veteran primarily has been a second baseman but can also play shortstop and the outfield. The Cubs suddenly are shorthanded in the middle infield.