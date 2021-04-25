Braddock Council candidate, 2 other Allegheny County men arrested in Altoona on heroin trafficking charges

Apr. 25—Three Allegheny County men — including a candidate for Braddock Council — were arrested in an alleged drug-trafficking operation in Blair County, according to Altoona police.

Raemon Prunty, 21, is listed as running for a council seat in Braddock in the municipal elections in May, according Allegheny County election information. He faces felony conspiracy and drug charges and three misdemeanors: possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and tampering with evidence.

"It's unfortunate to see anyone in such a situation," Braddock Mayor Chardae Jones said.

She said that while she and Prunty "may not agree on many things in politics, we both are passionate about the Braddock community.

"I am very anti-drug, and I know this is not an easy situation for anyone," Jones said.

According to Altoona police, narcotics officers began investigating a week ago, citing "large amounts of heroin being transported from the Pittsburgh area into Altoona."

The next day, officers seized more than 3,700 stamp bags of heroin and more than $8,700 in cash from an Altoona home.

On Monday, police arrested Prunty and Sirjihad Valcin, also of Braddock, in Altoona as they were allegedly bringing another 5,000 packets of heroin into the city.

All told, investigators seized more than 8,700 packets of heroin worth $174,000, police said.

Valcin, 18, is charged with conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Altoona police also charged 21-year-old Rasul Aquil, of Wilkinsburg, in the alleged drug operation, indicating in a statement they believe Aquil to be the source of the heroin.

Altoona police and agents with the state Attorney General's Office tried without success to track down Aquil in Allegheny County, investigators said. He is charged with conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver, criminal communications and possession of a controlled substance. He was not in custody as of Saturday afternoon, according to court records.

Court records indicate both Prunty and Valcin remained in the Blair County jail on Saturday, unable to post $250,000 bail. Preliminary hearings for both are scheduled for Wednesday.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@triblive.com or via Twitter .