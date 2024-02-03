Braddock man pleads guilty to possessing machine gun

A Braddock man pleaded guilty to a federal charge of possessing a machine gun.

The Department of Justice says Luther Antwon Harper Jr., 19, pleaded guilty to possession of a machine gun to United States District Judge Nora Barry Fischer on Friday.

According to the plea, in April 2023, Harper possessed a Glock 22 .40 caliber pistol with a conversion kit/switch that made the gun capable of firing as a fully automatic weapon.

Harper will be sentenced in May. He faces up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both, and up to three years of supervised release.

Harper remains detained pending the sentencing hearing.

The Allegheny County Police Department’s Violent Crimes and Firearms Unit was part of the investigation that led to Harper’s prosecution, according to the DOJ.

