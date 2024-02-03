Bradenton 5-year-old dies in fatal parking lot crash. Driver is arrested, troopers say

A 5-year-old girl died after being hit by an SUV in a Bradenton parking lot, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the girl was playing in the parking lot outside of a laundromat with her siblings around 5:20 p.m. Friday when 45-year-old Adrian Castillo turned into a parking space and hit the girl with his vehicle. The girl died at a local hospital, according to a news release.

The girl’s mother was inside the communal laundry space in the Sunset Village Mobile Home Park, 3715 14th. St. W., Bradenton, at the time, according to FHP.

Troopers arrested Castillo for driving with a suspended license in a crash involving a death. As of Saturday morning, he is being held at the Manatee County Jail on a $2,500 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to Florida Statutes, the charge is punishable by up to 5 years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.