Bradenton area roads flooded, parks closed. Storm aftermath and what’s next for weather

The weekend’s weather brought tropical storm-like conditions to Southwest Florida, with high winds, continuous rain and over three feet of storm surge in some areas from Saturday overnight to Sunday.

Most of the Bradenton area received at least two inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service of Tampa Bay. Locally, the highest amounts came down in the Lakewood Ranch area, which got 2.8 inches, NWS said.

Winds in Manatee County topped 40 mph. The strongest measurement of 42 mph was taken at Bayshore Gardens at 3 a.m.

On average, storm surge was about a foot below levels seen during Hurricane Idalia, NWS meteorologist Stephen Shiveley said. A gauge at Port Manatee registered surge of 3.06 feet, and a gauge in Venice measured 2.98 feet.

On Sunday afternoon, the NWS had not received any reports of injuries or major damage from the storm.

“For most people, it was just a rainy and windy overnight period,” Shiveley said. “Fortunately this happened overnight and people seemed to stay home and off of the roads.”

Roads flooded, parks closed in Manatee County

On Sunday, locals and news outlets shared images of flooded roads and neighborhoods in Bradenton and on Anna Maria Island and Longboat Key in the aftermath of the storm.

Manatee County Government announced that Fort Hamer Park in Parrish would be closed Sunday due to the park’s floating dock and deck being submerged in water. The pirate boat playground at Coquina Beach in Bradenton Beach was closed due to standing water. All other county parks were open.

In a Facebook post, De Soto National Memorial said trails would be closed until further notice due to flooding.

Overnight and early morning flooding at the Howard Frankland Bridge and the Skyway Rest Areas has subsided - use caution on #tampabay roadways that may still have debris from the #storm pic.twitter.com/rrnDFbSznG — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) December 17, 2023

Some businesses, like Tide Tables Restaurant in Cortez, announced they would be closed Sunday for cleanup after flooding.

Are more winter storms on the way for Florida?

Shiveley said there’s no way of knowing whether we’ll see another storm like this weekend’s.

However, residents and visitors can expect more colder and wetter than usual weather patterns ahead this winter with an El Niño climate pattern still in effect.

“It’s definitely a more active weather pattern and a more active winter season,” Shiveley said.

This week’s forecast brings a chill

Conditions will remain very breezy on Sunday, but the roughest of the weather has passed, Shiveley said.

This week, a dry cold front will bring chilly temperatures to the Bradenton area. Here’s a look at the forecast.

▪ Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high in the mid-70s and a low around 60. Windy, with gusts as high as 30-40 mph.

▪ Monday: Sunny, with a high in the upper 60s and a low in the upper 40s.

▪ Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 60 and a low around 45.

▪ Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high in the upper 60s and a low in the low 50s.

▪ Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high in the low 70s and a low in the low 50s.