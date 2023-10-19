A Bradenton bank was robbed, and police are on the lookout. What we know so far

A Bradenton bank was robbed Thursday morning and investigators are looking for the robber, police say.

Police say a man robbed Regions Bank at 5009 State Road 64 around 9:30 a.m. when he passed a note to a teller demanding money, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash, they said in a post to social media.

Several customers were in the bank at the time of the robbery, but police say no one was injured and the robber did not threaten anyone with a weapon.

The man was described to be in his mid-to-late 20s with a thin build. He was wearing bright-colored plants, and had long black hair, which may have been a wig, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.

