Bradenton cabinet business owner arrested after scamming two dozen customers, police say

Two people have been arrested for defrauding customers through their cabinet business, Bradenton police officials said.

Ryan Nobles, 44, and Nicole Anderson, 38, were arrested and charged with scheming to defraud clients in excess of $50,000. Nearly two dozen customers made payments of several to tens of thousands of dollars to M&L Cabinets, but detectives said kitchen renovations were never completed.

In February, detectives began to investigate complaints made by customers who reported making down payments but never had their projects completed.

Financial subpoenas from August 2022 to January 2023 show Nobles used $200,000 on his company credit card at casinos in Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, and on cruise ships, police officials said. Anderson used her company credit card to make purchases and ATM withdrawals of $90,000 during the same period of time. All the while, Nobles and Anderson continued to take money from clients, police officials said.

Both Nobles and Anderson are detained at the Manatee County Jail. Anderson will be arraigned on Sept. 29, and Nobles will be arraigned on Oct. 6.

Customers who have similar complaints against M&L cabinets can contact Detective Michael Carpenter at his email, michael.carpenter@bradentonpd.com.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Bradenton cabinet business owner arrested for scamming customers