Bradenton cold case to be covered in Netflix 'Unsolved Mysteries' series

The Netflix show "Unsolved Mysteries" will be focusing on the death of a Bradenton man who went missing while testing a motor on the Braden River.

The Netflix show "Unsolved Mysteries" will explore the death of a Bradenton man who went missing while driving a boat on the Braden River.

The episode will air on Nov. 1 and will highlight the death of Patrick Lee Mullins, 52, who went missing on Jan. 27, 2013. Detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said he committed suicide, but his family has asked for the investigation to be reopened for years. They believe he was killed after encountering illegal activity on the river.

Mullins' boat was found two days after he went missing, and investigating deputies believed there was no foul play suspected. Mullins' body was found seven days later near Emerson Point, where it was in four feet of water and tied to a 25-pound anchor.

Background:Pat Mullins death investigation under review

Legal battle:The story behind the late-night levee breach text alert in Sarasota

More detailsabout day that led to DUI case against Manatee County commissioner

His cause of death was ruled to be from a shotgun blast to the head, but forensic experts are unable to say if Mullins was shot more than once. His death was ruled as a suicide. The death investigation by the Sheriff's Office has been scrutinized by his family for being mishandled. His widow, Jill Mullins, and her son, Miles Mullins, have asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to reexamine the case, but sheriff's officials said they are unlikely to invite the agency to conduct another investigation.

Patrick Lee Mullins was a well-loved librarian at Palmetto High School, and previous reports said that there were no health scares, drug or alcohol problems, or financial woes that would have led to a suicide.

It was also confirmed that he never owned a shotgun.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Netflix series to feature death of Bradenton man Patrick Lee Mullins