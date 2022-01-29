Bradenton doctor arrested for recording video of patient

FDLE agents arrested Dr. Rene Michael Ng, 62, of Bradenton, for video voyeurism, a third-degree felony.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Saturday agents arrested Dr. Rene Michael Ng, 62, of Bradenton, for video voyeurism, a third-degree felony.

FDLE agents took Ng into custody after they executed a search warrant at his business, Chinese Medical Solutions in Sarasota. Forensic examinations of Ng’s electronics uncovered video of a female patient recorded without her permission. The Sarasota Police Department assisted with the search warrant execution.

Previously: Sarasota Police investigate early morning shooting

Fatal crash: Florida Highway Patrol investigates fatal pedestrian crash in Bradenton

Ng was booked into the Sarasota County Jail.

This case is still under investigation, and additional charges are anticipated.

FDLE is encouraging anyone with information related to this case to call the FDLE Sarasota Field Office at (941) 359-5655.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Doctor arrested in Sarasota for filming female patient