Bradenton father turns himself in and admits to shooting at daughter's boyfriend, deputies say

A Bradenton father has turned himself in to authorities and admitted to shooting at his daughter's boyfriend before fleeing on Thursday, deputies said.

A murder warrant was issued for Charles Heaven, 48, after he shot his 24-year-old daughter's boyfriend at her apartment on Wednesday, according to a report from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

At around 7 p.m., Heaven visited his daughter at 3214 54 Drive E., while her boyfriend was there. It was then that Heaven and Keith Smith, 30, got into an argument that lead to the shooting, according to the report.

Smith died from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

A representative with the Sheriff's Office said that although the warrant for Heaven's arrest was for second-degree murder, there could be additional charges from a separate, unrelated warrant and a violation for having a weapon.

