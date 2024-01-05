Bradenton, Florida man arrested, indicted for alleged Jan. 6 Capitol riot role

A Bradenton man was arrested and indicted on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from his alleged role in the United States Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested 62-year-old Tom Vournas, known as “El Greco,” on Thursday in Florida. Leonard “The Riddler” Lobianco, 52, of North Port, was also arrested.

They are alleged to have disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that convened to count electoral votes for the 2020 presidential election.

NEW: #FannyPackPB and #OrangeLensesPB face Jan. 6 charges. Indictment says the Proud Boys duo were known as "El Greco" and "Riddler." pic.twitter.com/8vmX4axP7S — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) January 5, 2024

Vournas was charged with the following felonies:

civil disorder

obstruction of an official proceeding

assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon

entering and remaining in a restricting building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or ground with a deadly or dangerous weapon and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Vournas also was charged with the following misdemeanors:

disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings

parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

Lobianco was charged with a civil disorder felony and the following misdemeanors: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

The two are scheduled to make an initial appearance in the Middle District of Florida.

They are alleged to have committed and attempted to commit an act aimed at impeding law enforcement officers from performing their official duties during a civil disorder event, according to the indictment.

The indictment said Vournas “is alleged to have used a chemical irritant to assault law enforcement officers on the Capitol grounds and allegedly brought the weapon inside the Capitol building.”

To date, more than 1,230 individuals in almost all 50 states were charged for crimes related to the Jan. 6 insurrection of the U.S. Capitol and the investigation remains ongoing, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.