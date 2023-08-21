Bradenton high school student arrested for bringing gun to class, Manatee deputies say

A 16-year-old Southeast High School student was arrested Monday after a handgun was found inside his fanny pack, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a press release that school administrators told a school resource deputy that a gun had been discovered on campus. School leaders found the gun while searching the student for a vape device around 2 p.m., according to deputies.

The deputy secured the gun and the student was detained, according to the press release, which was issued Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said no threats about shooting or violence were made to anyone at the school. Because the handgun was discovered with the student already in custody, school officials did not implement a shelter-in-place.

The student was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

The Bradenton Herald does not generally name crime suspects who are under the age of 18.

Deputies say they are still investigating where the gun came from and why the student brought it to school.