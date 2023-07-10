Bradenton man, 18, killed in shootout at mobile home park, Manatee deputies say

An 18-year-old man found dead at Pic Town Estates Mobile Home Park Sunday was killed as a result of a shoot-out, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim, identified as Nicholas Dickinson, was shot once in the side of his chest in what appears to have been a shoot-out, according to the sheriff’s office. As of Monday morning, investigators do not know how many suspects were involved in the shooting in the 900 block of 50th Avenue Place West.

At this time, no suspects have been named and no one has been arrested, but detectives believe Dickinson knew the person and may have been expecting them.

The sheriff’s office said it was not a random shooting. However, the motive is still unknown.

“Detectives believe this is an isolated incident,” a news release Sunday said.

This comes nearly a month after a shooting at the same mobile home park on June 14 left two people dead.