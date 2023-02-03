Bradenton man with 21 warrants in 3 counties arrested in I-75 traffic stop, FHP says

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release that the man they arrested during a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon is facing more than a dozen charges across three counties.

Jordan Michael Raysean Brown, 27, of Bradenton, was a passenger in a 2021 Nissan Versa that was stopped by a trooper on Interstate 75 at mile marker 98 in Collier County at 1:31 p.m. for a traffic violation.

FHP did not include what the traffic violation was.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found three bottles of Alprazolam, also known as Xanax (1,500 tablets in total), and two grams of marijuana.

Brown had a total of 21 arrest warrants across three different counties including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping with a firearm, domestic battery, criminal mischief, and reckless driving, FHP said.

Brown was arrested and taken to the Collier County Jail in Naples, where he is being held on felony drug charges for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of marijuana (under 20 grams), 21 out of 24 county warrants for multiple offenses, and false identification to a law enforcement officer.