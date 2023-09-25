Bradenton man arrested for alleged sexual battery of a teenager, Manatee deputies say

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Guadalupe Chapa Jr., of Bradenton, for allegedly sexually battering a teenager, a news release said.

Chapa was arrested Monday and is being held in the Manatee County jail on a $150,000 bond.

On Sunday, a 15-year-old told a friend that a man known to their family had sexually battered them on Friday, Sept. 22, a news release said.

Detectives investigated the allegations, which led to interviewing Chapa on Monday. He confessed and was charged with sexual battery on a person younger than 18 years old, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details are known at this time. The Bradenton Herald does not name juvenile victims.