Bradenton man arrested in funeral home shooting that left 13-year-old girl injured

A Bradenton man was arrested in connection with a Saturday night shooting that left a 13-year-old girl injured, Bradenton Police said in a news release Tuesday morning.

Sean Phillips, 34, was arrested for his alleged role in a shooting that detectives said happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Shannon Funeral Home at 1015 14th St. W., which has residential spaces above it.

Detectives say they believe Phillips, who lives above the funeral home, opened fire on several people who were in the parking lot following a service, with one person returning fire and striking him as well as a 13-year-old girl who also lives above the funeral home.

The 13-year-old girl was released from the hospital Monday and is now recovering at home, according to the release. Phillips was hospitalized but will be taken to Manatee County Jail when discharged.

Phillips faces two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The man who returned fire is not facing charges in this case, according to police.

Police called the shooting an “isolated incident.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or contact Detective Jeff Beckley at jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com.