Bradenton man arrested after hitting, killing 5-year-old with SUV: FHP

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton man was arrested Friday evening after killing a child with his SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An FHP release said Adrian Castillo, 45, was driving in the parking lot of Sunset Village on 14th Street West when he struck a 5-year-old in a parking space.

The child had been playing with her siblings at the time, troopers said.

The report said child’s mother, who was in a nearby laundromat, took the child to the hospital, but she died of her injuries.

According to the FHP, Castillo was arrested on a charge of driving with a suspended license involving death.

