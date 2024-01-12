Bradenton man bought a lottery ticket in North Carolina. He won a $1 million prize

A Bradenton man purchased a winning lottery ticket just before the holidays in North Carolina.

Kevin Dages won $1 million for selecting five of the six numbers drawn Dec. 18 in the Tar Heel State. Dages collected his prize, which totaled $715,001 after federal and state taxes, according to North Carolina Education Lottery officials.

Dages bought a $2 Powerball ticket at Ingles Markets on U.S. 64 East in Cashiers, which is located in western North Carolina roughly 62 miles southwest of the popular mountain town Asheville.

At the time, the jackpot for five numbers plus the Powerball number stood at an estimated $544 million, McClatchy News previously reported. Dages had six months to claim his prize and did so on Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1-in-292 million. Dages picked numbers 5-8-19-34-39 to win his $1 million prize, which carried odds of 1-in-11.6 million to match the five white balls. The Powerball number on that Dec. 18 drawing was 26.