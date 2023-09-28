Bradenton man captured secret ‘inappropriate videos’ of friends and family, police say

A 37-year-old Bradenton man was arrested Thursday on charges that he secretly captured inappropriate pictures and videos of family and friends, the Bradenton Police Department said in a news release.

Police say Thomas William Cauley used a portable, streaming hidden camera to record people, including minors, in the bathrooms of several locations, including the homes of family and friends.

Detectives began investigating Cauley on Sept. 22 after a relative reported finding the content in a Dropbox on an electronic device, the release said.

Cauley was charged with video voyeurism, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office website.

Video voyeurism is a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison, five years of probation and a $5,000 fine, according to Florida Statutes. It could also result in sex offender registration.

Police say they obtained a search warrant and seized his electronic equipment so that it can be forensically analyzed to determine if there are additional victims.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.

To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or submit a tip at manateecrimestoppers.com.