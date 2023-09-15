Bradenton man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Oneco bar, deputies say

A Bradenton man is facing an attempted murder charge for a shooting following a fight at Oneco Rose Bar, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies arrested Devin Waiters, 20, after he opened fire inside the bar, 103 Cortez Road, Bradenton, and injured two customers following a fight at around 9:47 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.

The fight started when another customer punched Waiters, according to an arrest report, which said that the two were then separated by other bar patrons.

That’s when detectives say Waiters pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and aimed it at the patron he had been fighting with as the victim tried to hide behind the bar. Detectives say Waiters took “careful aim” by using two hands to point the gun as he shot in that direction, injuring both the intended target and an unrelated bar patron.

Both gunshot victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Waiters fled the bar while wearing black clothes and a large gold chain following the shooting but was later identified by a detective who viewed surveillance footage at the bar. He also left one of his shoes at the scene, an arrest report said.

Shortly after midnight, Waiters’ mother called 911 and said her son was involved in a shooting at Oneco Rose, according to an affidavit. Deputies arrested Waiters later Wednesday.

At the time of his arrest, Waiters was still wearing the same gold chain with a large black medallion, according to the sheriff’s office. Detectives also say he had fresh injuries at the time of the arrest, including a laceration above his left eye.

Waiters is being held without bond at the Manatee County Jail.