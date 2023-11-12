Bradenton man charged with killing mom and her boyfriend at RV park, sheriff’s office says

A 36-year-old Bradenton man has been charged with murder after his mother and her boyfriend were found dead at a local RV park on Friday, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Saturday.

Thomas Matejcek now faces two counts of second-degree murder. He was arrested on Friday after a deputy responding to a distress call saw him running away from the Arbor Terrace RV Park, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived at the 200 block of 55th Avenue Terrace West, they said they found a 55-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman dead on the floor of the mobile home.

The sheriff’s office previously withheld the names of the victims citing Marsy’s Law, a Florida law that prevents the release of a victim’s identifying information.

In Saturday’s update, they were identified as Thomas Matejcek’s mother, Patricia Matejcek, and her boyfriend, Sean Harrison Sr. The couple lived at the RV park together, the sheriff’s office said.

No other updates were provided.