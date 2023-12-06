Bradenton man charged with sexual exposure after flashing women at park, deputies say

A 38-year-old man is under arrest after the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said he exposed his genitals to women at a local nature trail.

Chukwuma Anthony Onukogu is charged with three counts of exposure of sexual organs after yelling out to women to get their attention and then exposing and touching his private parts at Heritage Harbour Lake, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Wednesday.

Detectives said the offenses happened between July and November while Onukogu sat in the wooded area along the trail.

When deputies responded after the first report of an exposure, they say Onukogu had already fled the area.

After further investigation, investigators say they found his car parked at the nearby Costco and walked to the edge of the trail where the incident was reported but did not find him at the time.

On Dec. 1, detectives said they confronted Onukogu, who lives in a nearby neighborhood.

He then admitted to the crimes, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives believe there could be more victims.

Anyone who witnessed similar acts is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.