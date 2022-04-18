Bradenton man charged in weekend shooting in Sarasota

A Bradenton man is facing assault and battery charges after Sarasota police detectives say he shot one man and threatened another.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting at the intersection of 23rd Street and Dixie Avenue in Sarasota. There, officers detained one of the shooting suspects and took him to the police department.

Detectives also learned that two others believed to have been involved had arrived at Sarasota Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Among those being treated at the hospital was Yalik Miller, 24, of Bradenton, according to a probable cause affidavit. Police believe that Miller shot at the other men following an argument.

Miller has since been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a weapon without intent to kill. He is being held without bond.

The other shooting suspect detained by police spoke with detectives in the presence of his attorney, and detectives said he had a well-founded fear that Miller would shot him. The victim being treated also spoke with detectives, corroborating his story.

Miller also spoke with detectives from his hospital bed.

Additional details of what each of the three men told detectives were redacted by the Sarasota Police Department in probable cause affidavits released with a news release.

Anyone with information about this case can call Detective Dominic Harris at 941-263-6825. To submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477 (TIPS) or go online to sarasotacrimestoppers.com.