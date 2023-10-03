Bradenton man convicted of beating ex with baseball bat, state attorney says

A 37-year-old Bradenton man was found guilty after beating his ex-girlfriend with a baseball bat, the State Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday in a press release.

Jamar Wood was convicted in a trial held at the Manatee County Courthouse on Sept. 28 of burglary of a structure, conveyance or dwelling with assault or battery, aggravated battery and grand theft of a motor vehicle, according to the release.

Wood was sentenced to 30 years in prison following his conviction, court records show.

The trial was overseen by Judge Stephen Mathew Whyte.

Wood, who was the ex-boyfriend of the victim and had three children with her, kicked down the door to her home on Jan. 11, 2023, and entered her bedroom, where the State Attorney’s Office says she was in bed with their 11-month old child. That’s when police say Wood beat his ex-girlfriend multiple times with a baseball ball.

She had to roll onto the floor and cover her infant child in order to protect him from Wood’s blows, according to the release, which says the victim’s 10-year-old daughter then entered the room and attempted to stop Wood, who continued to beat his ex-girlfriend with the bat.

“We are very pleased with the jury’s verdict in this case. We are especially proud of the victim’s bravery in coming forward and testifying in trial, as well as the bravery her children showed on that day. It was through their compelling testimony, and the work of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, we were able to achieve a just verdict, which held the defendant accountable this violent attack,” Scott Callin, assistant state attorney and lead prosecutor in the case, said in a press release.

The conviction comes during October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Around 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s website, which also says that nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States on average.

The Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller for Manatee County and HOPE Family Services are hosting a free seminar on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. on how to recognize domestic violence. The seminar will be at the Manatee County Judicial Center in the Jury Assembly Room on the second floor.

The event will bring together community agencies with experience in domestic violence issues and will also provide a one-hour self-defense demonstration by Olivera Jiu-Jitsu and Fitness Academy “to help empower participants to become strong advocates against domestic violence,” a release says.

Featured speakers at the panel are set to include Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wels, State Attorney Ed Brodsky, Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller for Manatee County Angel Colonneso and more.

For questions about the panel, contact the Clerk & Comptroller’s Public Information Officer, Jennifer Linzy, by phone at 941-741-4007 or by email at jennifer.linzy@manateeclerk.com.

Help is available to those experiencing domestic violence at the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.