Bradenton man faces life in prison for molesting, manipulating a 14-year-old

A 48-year-old Bradenton man could be sentenced to life in prison after investigators say he molested a child and later tried to manipulate witnesses in the case.

A jury recently found Edwin Rust guilty on three charges of molesting a minor, according to a press release from the State Attorney’s Office. Rust is facing separate charges for asking a witness to withhold their testimony.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 45 years, but state prosecutors say they will ask a judge to sentence Rust to life in prison. A sentencing date has not been announced.

According to the arrest report, Rust abused a 14-year-old by touching the private parts of their body. The abuse began shortly after the victim lost their mother, the State Attorney’s Office said.

“The victim in this case recently lost a close family member when the abuse began. The defendant used the victim’s grief to manipulate the victim to facilitate the abuse,” prosecutors wrote in a press release.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Rust manipulated the victim by offering to buy them gifts as long as they remained silent about the sexual abuse.

“When (the victim) would fight back, he would get mad at (the victim,)“ the arresting officer wrote. “As a way to keep (the victim) from saying anything, he would buy (them) anything (they) wanted.”

The allegations against Rust were first reported through the Florida Abuse Hotline. In a controlled call between Rust and the victim, investigators say Rust admitted to abusing the child.

The abuse occurred between August 2019 and September 2021, prosecutors say. Throughout the trial, Rust also made “numerous” attempts to silence the witnesses, according to a press release.

“I want to applaud the victim and children involved in this case for their bravery and perseverance. I truly hope this result can give them the peace and closure they need in order to live full and happy lives,” said Assistant State Attorney Lauren P. Benson, the lead prosecutor on the case.