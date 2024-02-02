Bradenton man faces murder charge after fatal mobile home park shooting, deputies say

A 36-year-old Bradenton man is under arrest for Thursday’s fatal shooting at a Bradenton mobile home park, officials say.

Jeremy Marshall is in custody and charged with murder for killing a 23-year-old man over a drug dispute at Mel Mar Village Mobile Home Park, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release Friday afternoon.

Deputies say they responded to the mobile home park, which is in the 2800 block of 14th Street West, at around 8:25 a.m. Thursday. According to the sheriff’s office, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to his head.

The man died shortly after law enforcement officers and EMS arrived, deputies say.

Witnesses told investigators at the time that they saw the victim arguing with another man before that man pulled a gun out and shot the victim, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect, who the sheriff’s office identified as Marshall based on evidence collected from Thursday’s crime scene, left the area before deputies arrived.

Deputies say they believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between the two men over drugs.

The victim’s name has not been released due to Marsy’s Law, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-8477 or visit www.ManateCrimeStoppers.com.

