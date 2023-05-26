Bradenton man found dead near pond after he was missing for over a week, deputies say

A 79-year-old man who was reported missing by his family over a week ago in Bradenton has been found dead, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Friday.

Frederick Bacon was last seen walking in the 4900 block of 32nd St. E. in Bradenton at 11 p.m. on May 16. Bacon’s body was found Friday morning along the bank of a pond, not far from where he was last seen, the release said.

Family members told investigators that Bacon did not have money, a phone or a trackable device with him. According to the release, Bacon had dementia and often got disoriented.

Deputies and the Manatee County Search and Rescue participated in the search for Bacon, according to a release.

Detectives are investigating Bacon’s death and have said that no foul play is suspected. According to the release, his death appeared to be an accident.

A death investigation is ongoing.