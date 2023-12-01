Bradenton man indicted for murder in connection to deaths of mother, her boyfriend

A Bradenton man has been indicted with two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the deaths of his mother and her boyfriend, six months after he was initially arrested for assaulting the two in May.

Thomas Matejcek, 36, was arrested by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 10 after a neighbor called 911 when they heard troubling noises coming from inside Patricia Matejcek's home in the 200 block of 55th Ave. Ter. W., according to the 12th Judicial State Attorney's Office.

Thomas Matejcek went to his mother's home to confront her and her boyfriend, Sean Harrison Sr., according to a news release. Thomas Matejcek fled the home when police arrived but was later caught and charged with two counts of murder after it was discovered both victims were dead.

This wasn't the first time police were called because of Thomas Matejcek.

The incident in November came six months after Thomas Matejcek was arrested by police in May after he forced his way into his mother's home and assaulted both victims, according to court records.

Thomas Matejcek pushed his way into the residence after Patricia Matejcek, 62, partially opened the door to tell her son to leave, court documents state. Once inside, he repeatedly hit Harrison until he fell to the ground and then continued to kick the 55-year-old.

Thomas Matejcek placed Harrison in a choke hold before pushing his mother to the ground as she attempted to get her son off Harrison. Before leaving, Thomas Matejcek stole his mother's and Harrison's cell phones so they couldn't call the police, according to the affidavit.

Both Patricia Matejcek and Harrison were transported to Manatee Memorial Hospital where it was determined Patricia Matejcek sustained a broken hip.

Law enforcement said they believed Thomas Matejcek posed "an obvious danger to these victims." He was arrested a few days later for burglary with assault and tampering with a witness.

In a GoFundMe started to help Patricia Matejcek's family, her sister wrote that Patricia Matejcek had "faced years of physical, mental, and emotional abuse" by her son.

"Numerous attempts were made to beg for her safety to be met with incompetence, ignorance, and injustice. Our beautiful sister feared and begged for her life only to be told sorry," the post reads. "Now we are faced with granting her last wishes too soon due to the incompetency of our judicial system."

Efforts to reach one of Patricia Matejcek's sisters were not immediately returned. The prosecutor on the case was unavailable to speak with a Herald-Tribune reporter.

History of mental health problems, criminal offenses

"Thomas Matejcek has an extensive criminal history including arrests for robbery, battery, trespass, and other offenses," an affidavit from the May incident states.

MSCO spokesman Randy Warren confirmed Thomas Matejcek has an extensive arrest history, with arrests made in both Manatee and Sarasota counties. Court records show he has suffered from a history of mental health and anger management problems.

In 2020, Thomas Matejcek was arrested for domestic battery by strangulation. While the identity of the victim is concealed because of Marsy's Law, the affidavit states the victim told police she and Thomas Matejcek had been arguing when he became upset. He grabbed the victim by the throat, pushed her onto a couch, and attempted to suffocate her with a pillow, she said in her statement to authorities.

She added that as Thomas Matejcek was smothering her with the pillow, he told her "I hope you die."

Thomas Matejcek contested the events with police, telling them that as he was attempting to leave following the argument, the victim got in the way, and he pushed her aside as he was leaving the house. That's when he said the statement, he told them.

Timeline of events leading up to the murders

Court filings in the May 2023 case cite that Thomas Matejcek was found incompetent to proceed with the case on Sept. 8, and Manatee County Circuit Court Judge Frederick Mercurio found he didn't meet the criteria to be committed to a state treatment facility.

Instead, Thomas Matejcek was ordered to outpatient treatment to restore his competency.

The treatment would be provided by Centerstone, which was to find Thomas Matejcek in a residential treatment facility, and his treatment would be coordinated by case manager and forensic specialist Tabitha Hammersmith.

As part of the conditioned release, Thomas Matejcek was ordered to take psychotropic medication, would have to attend a substance abuse treatment program, and was prohibited from drinking alcohol, using illegal substances, and possessing or using any firearms or other weapons, according to the court document.

Mercurio issued an order on Sept. 27 that Thomas Matejcek should be arrested and detained without bond after Thomas Matejcek failed to comply with the conditions of his release.

On Oct. 23, after Thomas Matejcek had been arrested and in jail, Mercurio issued a second order for conditional release into the care of a Centerstone representative. Mercurio ordered that Thomas Matejcek would reside at Mary Jenning's Group home, continue taking psychotropic medications, and have periodic psychiatric consultations.

Less than three weeks later, Patricia Matejcek and Harrison were killed.

A detective investigating that case spoke with employees at the Mary Jenning's Group home who confirmed Thomas Matejcek came to the home in October but only stayed several hours before he left and never returned, an MSCO incident report stated.

"We mourn with the entire Bradenton community in the wake of these deeply saddening circumstances," a representative for Centerstone, a nonprofit organization specializing in mental health and substance use disorder treatments, said in a statement responding to inquiries about Thomas Matejcek's case.

"Our hearts go out to all those affected by this tragedy, including the victims' families and our dedicated first responders," the statement reads. "We extend our sincerest sympathies to everyone involved. At this time, however, Centerstone cannot provide any information on a person’s potential involvement with our organization as a recipient of services."

On Nov. 11, the court issued another order to detain Thomas Matejcek as he failed to comply with the conditions of his release, a day after the murders took place.

Court records indicate another competency evaluation and hearing have been ordered for Dec. 15.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office responds to questions

Randy Warren, spokesman for the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, said a victim's advocate contacted the 62-year-old in May following her assault to provide her with information and keep her updated about court proceedings.

However, Warren said that once Thomas Matejcek was released to an outpatient treatment facility, MSCO wouldn't be monitoring whether he was attending treatment. While officers may check in on defendants, it falls on the court to remain updated on the process.

The only way law enforcement is made aware that something is amiss is when a warrant alerts officers.

Warren added there is a period where someone might violate the conditions of their release, but law enforcement isn't aware until the court issues the warrant.

