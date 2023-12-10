Bradenton man killed when car hits tree in Lakewood Ranch, FHP says

A 23-year-old Bradenton man was killed when his car veered off a street in Manatee County and crashed into a tree on Friday night, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release Saturday.

The wreck happened at 6:12 p.m. off of 87th Street East, south of 52nd Avenue East in the Lakewood Ranch area, FHP said.

Troopers say the Bradenton man was taking a left curve near the entrance to the Rosedale Golf & Country Club when his car drove off of the street and onto the west grass shoulder before hitting a tree.

He died at the scene, FHP said. His name was not released to the public.

Crash investigators said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remained under investigation on Saturday, FHP said.