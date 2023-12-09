Bradenton man killed after driving car into tree, troopers say

A 23-year-old Bradenton man died after crashing his car into a tree on Friday, troopers said.

The driver was traveling north on 87th Street East while negotiating a left turn in the roadway, south of 52 Avenue East. He veered left and drove onto the west grass shoulder and collided with a tree, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, the report said.

The crash remains under investigation by the FHP.

