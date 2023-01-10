Bradenton man now arrested in 2 cold case killings of rival gang members, sheriff says

A Bradenton man was arrested Monday for his role in a 16-old cold case killing in Bradenton, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Tuesday.

Pedro Garcia, 40, of Bradenton, was arrested without incident at a residence in the 800 block of 30th Avenue West, authorities said.

He is charged with the murder of Guadalupe Vela, 20, who was killed in Bradenton in June 2006.

Garcia, also known as “Pedico,” is a known member of the East Side Crip gang, the sheriff’s office said. Vela, who was a member of a rival gang, was shot in the back by Garcia after the two were in an argument in 2006.

This is the second cold case killing in which Garcia has been charged in the last 7 months. In June he was charged with the 2014 murder of another rival gang member, Samuel Conde.

“Detectives believe Garcia may have committed other violent crimes that remain unsolved from the early to mid-2000’s,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at (941) 747-3011. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, call Manatee Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS or visit www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.

This story will be updated with more information.