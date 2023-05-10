Bradenton man sentenced to 15 years in prison for vehicular homicide, fleeing crash scene

A Bradenton man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for vehicular homicide and fleeing the scene of a crash related to a 2019 hit-and-run incident and a separate crash that killed one person, according to a 12th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office news release.

Adonis Soriano Waters, 28, was convicted by a jury on Oct. 19, 2022, following a three-day trial at the Manatee County Courthouse, according to the release.

What happened on Feb. 9, 2019, according to reports

A 13-page Florida Highway Patrol report details the events that transpired on Feb. 9 which led to the fatal crash and the investigation that followed.

Previous reporting by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune stated that Soriano Waters was driving an Acura Integra in a reckless manner heading west on 26th Avenue East at about 11:30 p.m.

The FHP report states Soriano Waters was fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run crash involving another car, which then proceeded to follow Soriano Waters' Acura, and the driver, Aaron Michael Crawford, witnessed the second crash.

Crawford said he'd been driving east on State Road 64 when the Acura, which had been heading west, made a left turn in front of him to get into the BP gas station. Crawford said he'd slowed down to avoid hitting the car but collided with the right rear. As he pulled into the gas station, the Acura fled the scene, he told investigators.

Crawford had called 911 and began to follow the Acura to get its tag number, telling the dispatcher his location by reading the street signs. He said the Acura pulled into an unknown residence, then drove through the yard over the sidewalk when Crawford pulled into the driveway blocking it. The Acura continued speeding away so Crawford continued to follow the vehicle.

The Acura then failed to stop at a red light at 27th Street East and collided with a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Victoria Mobley, 18, according to previous Herald-Tribune reporting. The Acura then struck a power box and barbed wire fence, before coming to a rest in a field while the Chevrolet overturned and struck a wooden power pole.

During the time of the crash, drivers and passengers in both vehicles were not wearing seatbelts, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report and the probable cause affidavit in the case.

Both Mobley and an 18-year-old passenger were ejected from their vehicle, leading to serious injuries for the passenger and fatal ones for Mobley. Soriano Waters and a 13-year-old passenger were critically injured during the crash, while a 17-year-old backseat passenger in Soriano Waters' vehicle had minor injuries, according to previous reports.

Crawford told investigators that after the crash the Acura became engulfed in flames, so he removed both passengers from the car before successfully removing Soriano Waters, according to the report. One of the FHP investigators observed a partially melted blue slip-on sandal on the driver's side floorboard, according to the report.

The investigation into the crash took months before Soriano Waters was arrested on Dec. 20, 2019, and booked into the Manatee County Jail, the report states.

The lead prosecutors on the case, Assistant State Attorneys Christina Walsh and Justin Foster, commended in the news release that they were thankful to the Florida Highway Patrol for their hard work on the case and grateful to the jurors who ensured justice was served.

“Every day we drive on the roads of Manatee County, and we owe a duty to our fellow citizens to drive safely and responsibly," the statement reads. "The deceased victim of this crime was only 18 years old, about to graduate from high school, and had her whole life ahead of her. The events surrounding this case are tragic and the crashes were entirely preventable, as the Defendant had multiple opportunities to choose a different course of conduct. Nothing will replace what the victims and their families lost that day."

