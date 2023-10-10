Bradenton man sentenced to federal prison for weapon trafficking, US Attorney says

A U.S. District judge sentenced a Bradenton man to four years in federal prison for firearms trafficking, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced Tuesday in a press release.

Kranston Algeno Rolle, 33, pleaded guilty on June 14 after prosecutors say Rolle, as a felon, trafficked in and received multiple firearms on Dec. 30, 2022. The firearms included a Smith & Wesson Model SD9 VE 9mm caliber pistol, a Glock Model 45 9mm caliber pistol and a GForce Arms Model GF2P semi-automatic shotgun.

Rolle had multiple prior felony convictions including robbery, grand theft of a motor vehicle, felony battery and fleeing and eluding a police officer, according to the release.

As a felon, Rolle is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law.

Prosecutors say Rolle went on to shoot the firearms at a shooting range in Palmetto and also purchased a box of shotgun shells at the shooting range before signing a liability release form where he “knowingly misrepresented his status as a convicted felon.”

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at Rolle’s home on March 17, 2022. There, they found two firearms that prosecutors say matched the types used by Rolle at the shooting range in December.

Rolle told investigators he was the man in a video recording that showed him firing the firearms and also said it was him in a photograph that showed him posing with one of the pistols, according to the release.

Prosecutors say Rolle later admitted to using the pistols at the shooting range and having unlawfully received and fired the shotgun.

After pleading guilty, Rolle was sentenced to four years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Virginia Hernandez Covington in Tampa, the release says.

The case was investigated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and was prosecuted by assistant U.S. attorneys David W.A. Chee and David P. Sullivan.

The case was part of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida’s Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program that aims to bring together law enforcement and communities to reduce violent crime and gun violence.