Bradenton man sentenced for inhaling nitrous oxide before deadly crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton man was sentenced this month to 15 years and five months in prison after inhaling nitrous oxide before a deadly crash in 2021, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Jordan Schopfer, 32, pleaded guilty Nov. 3 to vehicular homicide and driving while license suspended, police said. His license was previously suspended for driving under the influence with personal injury. He was also on probation for arson.

Schopfer was driving in the 1200 block of North Beneva Road in Sarasota when he veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into a motorcycle. The 60-year-old driver of the motorcycle died, police said.

Inside Schopfer’s car was a can of compressed air and a receipt showing it was bought 12 minutes before the crash, according to police. There was also a “restaurant-style whipping container.”

Schopfer was seen on surveillance video buying the compressed air in the same clothes he was wearing at the time of the crash, police said. He also crashed into a parked car and nearly hit a pedestrian in the parking lot.

