Bradenton man sentenced to life in prison after molesting 9-year-old neighbor

A 38-year-old Bradenton man could spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of molesting a 9-year-old girl.

Prosecutors say Willie James Burton, who was a neighbor and supervising the girl at the time, called her into his bedroom before assaulting the girl and offering her $20.

According to court documents, Burton told the girl not to tell, but she immediately reported the sexual abuse to her parents.

“The State commends the young victim for her quick disclosure as well as her bravery and strength in coming forward and sharing her experience with the jury,” Assistant State Attorney Ashley Dusnik, lead prosecutor on the case, said in a news release.

As part of the investigation, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to collect DNA from the girl’s clothing and confirm Burton had molested her, according to court records.

According to an arrest report, the incident happened Aug. 7, 2020, and the trial was held on Wednesday and Thursday.

A judge sentenced Burton to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of lewd or lascivious molestation.

On Friday, Burton’s public defender attorney filed a notice to appeal the sentence, arguing that a life sentence for the crime “is excessive and amounts to cruel and unusual punishment.”

A date for an appeal hearing has not been set yet.