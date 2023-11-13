Bradenton man sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for 2021 vehicular homicide

Jordan Schopfer, 32, was sentenced to 15 years and five months in connection to a fatal crash that killed a 60-year-old motorcyclist in Sarasota in 2021 while he was high on nitrous oxide.

Schopfer entered a plea of guilty in June 2023 to vehicular homicide in the second degree, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, and driving while license suspended causing death or serious bodily injury. He was sentenced to the Department of Corrections on Nov. 3.

Schopfer was arrested in Manatee County five months after a 2002 Toyota Corolla and a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle collided in the southbound lanes of the 1200 block of North Beneva Road on June 12, 2021. The motorcyclist died due to the accident.

According to previous Sarasota Herald-Tribune reporting, witnesses told Sarasota police the motorcyclist was driving south while Schopfer was heading north in the outside lane. Schopfer moved into the inside lane but didn't attempt to correct his car, continuing to drive over the raised concrete median and hitting the motorcyclist, according to previous reports.

One witness told police, according to the probable cause affidavit, that Schopfer didn't turn or brake as if he had fallen asleep. Two other witnesses told police that Schopfer appeared to be out of sorts and he didn't look up from the wheel when one of the witnesses tapped on his window following the accident.

Officers investigating the crash found a can of compressed air and a receipt indicating the can had been bought 12 minutes before the crash, as well as a restaurant-style whipping container. During the investigation, police developed probable cause that Schopfer "huffed or snorted" nitrous oxide to "get high," according to previous reporting.

At the time of the accident, Schopfer's driver's license had been suspended and/or revoked as of November 2020 for a DUI with personal injury, had previous suspensions for DUI, and failed to pay a traffic fine, according to the affidavit. Schopfer was also driving a car that was not registered and did not have auto insurance.

Video surveillance from Big Lots right before the accident revealed Schopfer purchased a blue and white canister of Office Compressed Air Duster, exited the store towards his car, and disappeared from the camera's view for approximately two minutes.

The video then shows Schopfer's car pulling forward through the parking spot, almost hitting a pedestrian and rear-ending another parked vehicle before proceeding to leave the parking lot, the affidavit states.

"The distance from the parking lot of Big Lots to the crash scene is approximately two-thousand (2,000) feet," the affidavit states.

