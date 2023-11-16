Bradenton man sentenced to prison after shooting death of his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend

A jury convicted a 24-year-old Bradenton man on a second-degree murder charge for the 2021 fatal shooting of Cecil V. Richardson.

Shamar Dequez Johnson was found guilty Thursday after the jury deliberated for a little over two hours following a two-day trial presided over by Circuit Court Judge Frederick Mercurio at the Manatee County Judicial Center in downtown Bradenton.

Johnson was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

The maximum sentence for second-degree murder in Florida is life in prison and the mandatory minimum for second-degree murder with a firearm is 25 years.

Prosecutors say Johnson fatally shot Richardson on Sept. 11, 2021, after an argument in the parking lot of the Preserve on 51st Apartments in the 4800 block of 51st Street W., in Bradenton.

“It’s just another sorry example of people with guns making horrific mistakes that cause immense pain to innocent family members and they cause great pain to themselves and their own family,” Mercurio said during sentencing.

Attorney argued self-defense at Stand Your Ground hearing

Johnson had already undergone a “Stand Your Ground” hearing and had conceded that he was the shooter. He and his defense attorney Sean Powers argued that Johnson was fearful of Richardson and shot him in self-defense.

Johnson said when the argument with Richardson began, a gun fell on the ground, Johnson picked it up and shot Richardson.

But Assistant State Attorney Suzanne O’Donnell argued that having the gun gave Johnson the power in the situation.

“If he’s so afraid for his own life, now he’s got the gun. What is he afraid of?” O’Donnell said.

‘Bad blood’ leads to argument, shooting

The argument between Johnson and Richardson started over Chanelle Michelle Lawson, Richardson’s ex-girlfriend and Johnson’s girlfriend at the time of the shooting, the Bradenton Herald previously reported.

The state argued that Johnson and Richardson were both dating Lawson at the same time, which turned into a major catalyst for the argument and shooting.

The two men had fought before, Johnson told the Bradenton Police Department in a video interview played for the court on Wednesday.

“There was bad blood between these two for a while,” O’Donnell said in court Thursday.

Richardson and Lawson shared a child together. Johnson’s name was on the birth certificate, he told police in an interview, but DNA tests later showed it was Richardson’s child.

An interview with police

Lawson was the first suspect arrested in the case and was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact and has a hearing coming up on Dec. 14, according to court records.

Prosecutors said that the fatal altercation began after Johnson went down to get weed out of Lawson’s silver-gray Honda Accord and noticed her tires were flat. Lawson thought Richardson was responsible and posted on Facebook about it.

Richardson texted Lawson about the post and Johnson and Richardson allegedly then went to smoke weed in the car. Richardson pulled up and told Lawson to get his stuff out of the apartment and an argument ensued.

Johnson told police during a video interview that he believed Richardson was trying to get the keys from Lawson and that he was in fear but was not specific about what he was afraid of.

Johnson did say, however, during the interview that there was a size disparity between him and Richardson. He noted that Richardson was about 6 feet tall and weighed over 200 pounds, while Johnson was smaller in stature.

Medical examiner Russell Scott Vega testified Wednesday that Richardson had four gunshot wounds.

His death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators say Lawson and Johnson fled the scene after the shooting. Lawson allegedly dropped Johnson off at an unknown location and refused to share information about his whereabouts with law enforcement.

Lawson was taken to the hospital because one of the bullets grazed her left index finger.

Johnson remained on the run for nearly six weeks before he was arrested with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Shamar Johnson awaits the verdict during his trial at the Manatee County Judicial Center, for the 2021 shooting that killed Cecil Richardson.

