Bradenton man shot in mobile home after drug dispute, deputies say

Detectives are investigating a Bradenton shooting after a 23-year-old Hispanic man died on Thursday after a severe gunshot wound to the head.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to the Mel Mar Village Mobile Home Park at 3608 14 St. at 8:25 a.m., where they found the victim inside a mobile home. EMS responded and attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene a few minutes later.

A witness told detectives the victim and another man were involved in an argument before the suspect shot the victim in the head. Detectives are following leads and believe the victim and suspect knew each other and we arguing over drugs, sheriff’s officials said. Deputies said the suspect fled the area before deputies arrived.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending Marsy’s Law.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011, or to remain anonymous and to be eligible for a cash reward, contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 or online.

