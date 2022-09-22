Bradenton man turns himself in after fatal shooting of daughter’s boyfriend, sheriff says

A man wanted in the killing of his daughter’s boyfriend has been arrested, the Manatee County sheriff’s Office said Thursday in a press release.

Charles Heaven, 48, turned himself in Thursday morning and confessed to shooting and killing 30-year-old Keith Smith, who was dating Heaven’s 24-year-old daughter, the sheriff’s office said.

Heaven is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

The shooting happened at around 7 p.m. Tuesday, after Heaven showed up at his daughter’s apartment in the 3200 block of 54th Drive East, Bradenton, in The Venue at Lockwood Apartments, near U.S. 301 and State Road 70.

After arriving, an argument sparked between Heaven and Smith. As the argument progressed, the two men ended up outside, where Charles pulled out a gun and shot Keith in the upper torso, the sheriff’s office said.

Heaven fled from the apartment complex before deputies and EMS arrived on the scene.

Smith was transported to Blake Medical Center for treatment. He was pronounced dead from his injuries at 8:26 p.m.

Before Heaven turned himself in, the sheriff’s office said the Gold Star Club of Manatee County was offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.