Bradenton man turns self in after fatally shooting girlfriend in argument, police say

A Bradenton man has been charged with second-degree murder after fatallyshooting of his girlfriend, the Bradenton Police Department said.

Nicholas Shermer, 27, called 911 and told them he shot his 27-year-old girlfriend Amanda Shoaf following an argument in the couple’s shared apartment in the 4000 block of Carlton Inlet Dr. in the Carlton Arms apartment complex, BPD said in a Monday morning press release.

Detectives said the shooting happened Sunday around 5 p.m.

When they arrived, police say Shermer exited the apartment and was taken into custody without incident. Officers later found Shoaf dead in the bedroom.

Shermer has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held at the Manatee County Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional details are available.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300. To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, you can call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at manateecrimestoppers.com.