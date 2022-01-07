Bradenton man wanted in shooting at Palmetto restaurant on Christmas Eve surrenders

The Bradenton man identified as the shooter outside Rodney’s Jamaican Grill in Palmetto on Christmas Eve is now in custody, Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler announced Friday.

Zayron Isom Sr., 30, surrendered himself to the Manatee County jail late Thursday. Isom is charged with second-degree attempted murder for the early morning shooting on Dec. 24 that left one man injured.

The victim and Isom’s cousin had gotten into an argument inside the restaurant, witnesses told police. The dispute turned physical outside in the parking lot, as Isom was standing back watching.

Surveillance video captured the altercation, including a man identified as Isom seen stepping forward after a punch was thrown, pulling a handgun out and start shooting.

One person was shot several times but is expected to recover.

Anyone with detailed information in the case can call Detective Joseph Rogers at 941-721-2000 ext. 6365 or Detective Sergeant Ryan LaRowe at 941-721-2000 ext. 6125. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, tips can also be submitted to Manatee Crimestoppers online at manateecrimestoppers.com or by calling 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS).

Isom’s criminal history includes violating probation for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.