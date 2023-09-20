Bradenton man, woman arrested on sexual battery and child porn charges, deputies say

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on charges of sexual battery and child pornography.

Nicholas Bassler Jr., 24, and Sierra Campany, 24, had several photos and videos of themselves performing sexual acts on children, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The two transmitted the sexual abuse materials via Facebook, the news release said.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent several cyber tips on June 5 to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office about the child porn images.

That led detectives to the 5000 block of 23rd Street West in Bradenton on Sept. 13 where they obtained a search warrant under probable cause, the news release said.

Officers took several electronic items, including a tablet, and found the child porn images and videos on them, with victims ranging in age from 10 months old to 10 years old, the news release said.

Bassler Jr. and Campany were arrested on Thursday and Friday on capital sexual battery charges. They face additional charges for possession, transmission and production of child porn.

Bassler Jr. and Campany confessed to the crimes, according to the news release.

They are in custody, arrest records show.

Anyone who suspects a child has had contact with Bassler, Jr. or Campany is urged to contact Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Children detectives at (941) 747-3011 Ext. 2522, the news release said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

