Bradenton massage parlors cited, 17 arrested in human trafficking sting, deputies say

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says 17 people have been arrested in a local investigation into human trafficking and illegal sex work.

As part of a “multi-faceted human trafficking operation,” deputies cracked down on local massage parlors, alleged sex workers and several men who they say sought out sex with minors.

On Thursday and Friday, undercover agents with the sheriff’s office posted an online ad offering sex with minors, according to a news release. Nearly 200 people responded to the ad, even though the given age for the girl was under 15 years old each time, deputies said.

Investigators say six men made arrangements to meet minors in person, and they were arrested after they gave money in exchange for sex.

Jerome Jeffson, 26; Marckendy Dariste, 32; Edward Aji, 35; Juan Ojeda, 29; Miguel De La Cruz, 21; and Andrew Lang, 44, face felony charges of engaging in human trafficking labor and traveling to meet a minor, the sheriff’s office said.

Massage parlor owners hit with prostitution crimes

Deputies also searched three massage parlors during the investigation. The sheriff’s office says that the owner of Royal Relaxation, 1248 Whitfield Ave., and an employee at Latin Relaxation, 1417 Cortez Road W., were charged with “deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution.”

VIP Sauna, 7325 North Tamiami Trail, was cited for “numerous business violations” by Manatee County Code Enforcement, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies also arrested 10 alleged female sex workers. Their ages were not disclosed.

The sheriff’s office also said it found one human trafficking victim and is gathering information on other possible victims.

The sheriff’s office said it is working with county officials to shut down the businesses permanently. One business has already been shut down as a result of the operation, the sheriff’s office said. Sun Spa previously operated at 8251 15th St. E., Sarasota.

In 2019, the Manatee County Commission implemented rules to prevent human trafficking in massage parlor businesses where deputies say it’s a known issue. The policy requires massage employees to remain fully clothed and receive a license. It also bans beds, mattresses and futons from parlors.

“These are plain and simple houses of prostitution,” Sgt. Jason Powell, the sheriff’s office intelligence unit supervisor, said in 2019. “We’ve been investigating these places for a long time.”

The investigations were a joint effort with Crimes Against Children and the Tampa Bay Human Trafficking Task Force, the sheriff’s office said.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call the confidential National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

